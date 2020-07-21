Edgeless Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $935,631.20 and $2,110.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.04869763 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031833 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

