Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.