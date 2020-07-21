Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
EC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.
EC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
