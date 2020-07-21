Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Echo Global Logistics has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Read More: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.