Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Echo Global Logistics has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

