Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a positive rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Earthstone Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.64.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

