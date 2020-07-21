E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSP. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 13.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E. W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.