Dynex Capital Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.

DX opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

