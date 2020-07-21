Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.00) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,100 ($13.54).

DNLM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Dunelm Group to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($9.66) to GBX 875 ($10.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.88 ($12.64).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.06) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 11.64 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,047.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.