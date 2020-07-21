Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.00) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,100 ($13.54).

DNLM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Dunelm Group to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($9.66) to GBX 875 ($10.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.88 ($12.64).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.06) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 11.64 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,047.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

