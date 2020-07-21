Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

