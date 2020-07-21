Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

