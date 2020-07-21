Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of DCO opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $376.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts expect that Ducommun will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

