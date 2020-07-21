DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.83. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

