DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $126.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

