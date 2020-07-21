Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $404.00 at Deutsche Bank

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $333.00 to $404.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.86.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $391.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

