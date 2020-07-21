Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $422.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $391.43 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

