Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.85 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $14.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $391.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.30. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

