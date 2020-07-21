Dmc Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dmc Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOOM stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

