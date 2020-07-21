Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Cap of $272,260.89 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $272,260.89 and $262.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00762565 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003570 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

