Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Shares of FANG opened at $38.58 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,354,000 after purchasing an additional 420,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

