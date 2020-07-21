Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 482,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

FANG opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

