Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $141.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.60.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

