Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 254.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 333,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $1,784,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,082.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.