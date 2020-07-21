Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($45.52) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.60 ($40.00).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €35.30 ($39.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.45. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

