Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Uniper to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

