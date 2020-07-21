Deutsche Bank Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $135.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $50,306,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

