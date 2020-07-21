Desjardins Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.71.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.
