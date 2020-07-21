Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.32. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $53.94 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.