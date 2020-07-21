Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $55,683,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $7,512,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 69.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,681,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,597 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

ET opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

