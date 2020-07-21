DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Purchases £34,490 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Caroline Dowling bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,898 ($84.89) per share, with a total value of £34,490 ($42,444.01).
Shares of DCC opened at GBX 7,002 ($86.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. DCC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,825.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,043.68.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 95.79 ($1.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.
