DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Purchases £34,490 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Caroline Dowling bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,898 ($84.89) per share, with a total value of £34,490 ($42,444.01).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 7,002 ($86.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. DCC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,825.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,043.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 95.79 ($1.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

DCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,800 ($83.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCC to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($73.84) to GBX 7,400 ($91.07) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,963 ($110.30) to GBX 8,783 ($108.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($102.76) to GBX 6,030 ($74.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,245.80 ($89.17).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

