DCC (LON:DCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Several other research firms have also commented on DCC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,800 ($83.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DCC from GBX 8,963 ($110.30) to GBX 8,783 ($108.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($102.76) to GBX 6,030 ($74.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,560 ($93.03) to GBX 7,750 ($95.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,245.80 ($89.17).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 7,002 ($86.17) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,825.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,043.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 95.79 ($1.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 58.19%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

