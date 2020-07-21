DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,783

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,963 ($110.30) to GBX 8,783 ($108.09) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCC. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,560 ($93.03) to GBX 7,750 ($95.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,800 ($83.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,245.80 ($89.17).

DCC opened at GBX 7,002 ($86.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,825.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,043.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 95.79 ($1.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

