DCC (LON:DCC) Downgraded to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC (LON:DCC) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 7,400 ($91.07) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,000 ($73.84).

DCC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,450 ($91.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($102.76) to GBX 6,030 ($74.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,560 ($93.03) to GBX 7,750 ($95.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,963 ($110.30) to GBX 8,783 ($108.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,245.80 ($89.17).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC opened at GBX 7,002 ($86.17) on Monday. DCC has a one year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,825.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,043.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 95.79 ($1.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.