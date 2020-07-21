Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $205.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

