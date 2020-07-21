Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

