Davis R M Inc. Sells 7,339 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

