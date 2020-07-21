Davis R M Inc. Sells 6,345 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

