Davis R M Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

