Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

