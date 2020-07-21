Davis R M Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day moving average is $226.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.