Davis R M Inc. Sells 24,489 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 42,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 175,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

