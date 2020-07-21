Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

