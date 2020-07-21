Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BMY opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.