Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

NYSE:MCD opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

