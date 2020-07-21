Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.77. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

