Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

CHD stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.