Davis R M Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

