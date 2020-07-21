Davis R M Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,806.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 310,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 93,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

