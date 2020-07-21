Davis R M Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.