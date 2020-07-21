Davis R M Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,643,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Shares of COO opened at $289.31 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

