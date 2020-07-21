Davis R M Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

