Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

